Ex-Hanssem worker denies rape charges at Seoul court

The male defendant, surnamed Park, said he had had consensual sex with the woman but denied forcing her to have sex, according to court records.
“The plaintiff did not refuse the sexual contact (at the time),” the defendant said.
|(Yonhap)
Last November, the female employee made her allegations anonymously on an online community, saying Park had attacked her Jan. 13, just three days after she started working for Hanssem. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a company dinner, when Park is accused of taking her to a motel and pressuring her to have sex.
The furniture company was embroiled in a cover-up scandal after the victim alleged that a human resources director had forced her to drop the criminal complaint. The human resources director was reportedly fired shortly after the incident.
Park has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has submitted as evidence digital records of the KakaoTalk conversations between the two.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)