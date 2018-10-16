2D illustrations breathe life into luxury fashion

The Australian illustrator is known across the world for her work with luxury fashion houses and celebrities. She became a big figure in the fashion scene after drawing the cover illustration for the “Sex and the City” book after the series became a hit.
|Fashion illustrator Megan Hess speaks during a press event held Tuesday at The Seouliteum in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The exhibition titled “Megan Hess Iconic” is to show around 300 of the artist’s drawings. Divided into multiple sections according to important keywords in Hess’ life, such as Paris, New York and Rose Dress, the venue is highlighted by fashion-inspired spaces and objects.
|Exhibition “Megan Hess Iconic” will be held from Thursday till the end of the year at exhibition space The Seouliteum in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)
For example, the Sex and the City zone was inspired by the room of iconic Carrie Bradshaw, the hero of the series. The space is filled with white furniture pieces and a symbolic stack of shoe boxes.
The Dress zone is surrounded by drawings of legendary dresses worn by celebrities. A white runway stage is placed in the middle to create a photo spot.
“This is the first time for all of my works to be curated all together. After nearly two decades, the works are finally brought together into one big exhibition,” Hess said at a press event held Tuesday in Seoul.
“Each space within the exhibition tells a story. I have drawn so much over the years and I really needed someone to curate the work. So, this was an incredible opportunity for me,” she said.
Hess works on various projects with luxury fashion houses. For instance, when the brands launch new items or hold events, she draws illustrations for the occasion, traveling around the world.
|Hess’ fashion illustrations
|Hess’ fashion illustrations
“I am always honored to work with luxury fashion brands, perhaps they can see that I never lose sight about what their brand is about, what it is that they created so long ago is so unique and iconic that they have kept it until now,” she said.
Art director Choi Yo-han curated the exhibition. Though not a fashion-connoisseur, he was greatly inspired by Hess’ illustrations, so much that he proposed to arrange the grand exhibition.
“There is a touch of an artist’s style and imagination in fashion illustration,” Choi said. “There are numerous fashion illustrators in Korea. But here, they share the frustration of not being acknowledged as an artist, rather a tool for designers. I hope that through this project, more can be fully recognized as artists.”
The exhibition is slated to take place from Thursday till the end of the year at exhibition space The Seouliteum in eastern Seoul.
