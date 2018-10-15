[Breaking] Koreas agree to start railway, road work by Dec.

NATIONAL

The two Koreas have agreed to break ground for the modernization of cross-border railways and roads in late November or early December, said a statement released by South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Monday.



The statement came as a result of high-level talks held Monday to discuss the implementation of the agreement reached at last month’s inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.



South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon met with Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, in a meeting that kicked off at around 10 a.m. at the truce village of Panmunjom.



Regarding the railway project, both sides agreed to conduct a joint survey for the Gyeongui Line, which runs along the west coast of the Korean Peninsula, from late October, and the Donghae Line, along the east coast, from early October.



Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (right) shakes hands with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon at the truce village of Panmunjom on Monday. (Yonhap)