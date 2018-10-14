‘Mr. Sunshine’ Lee Byung-hun wins top prize at APAN Star Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

(BH Entertainment)

Actor Lee Byung-hun who starred in hit TV series “Mr. Sunshine” won big at this year’s APAN Star Awards, bringing home the grand prize.Despite the category being one of the most hotly contested, the veteran actor managed to fend off competition from the likes of Kim Nam-joo from “Misty” and Jeon Seung-woo from “Life,” adding yet another award to his glittering career.During his acceptance speech, Lee said many staff and actors worked together for “Mr. Sunshine” and that he had a lot of people to thank.“There were five main characters and I learned so much from them and also was proud of them as their senior,” the actor said.Lee laughed as he quipped, “With the effort to make me look even one year younger, we managed to pull off a miracle.”The APAN Star Awards bills itself as the only awards in South Korea where all nominated works are from a drama-oriented TV network.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)