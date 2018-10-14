[Photo News] ‘We Dance’ at Han River

LIFE&STYLE

“We Dance Festival” took place at Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.The festival comprised of ballet, urban, jazz, tango, salsa and swing dance, flash mobs and open dance lessons.Guerrila performances of B-boy breakdancing and jazz dance were held from 1 p.m., followed by 500 swing dancers and a live band performed for the 6 p.m. opening show.Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., 39 dance teams spanning six genres of dance, selected to perform through prior contest, held a relay performance.Citizens had the chance to learn from professional instructors at a social dance party, which was one of the five programs of the festival.The event was hosted by Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture.Written by Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)Photos by Yonhap