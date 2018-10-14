S. Korea finishes 2nd in medal table at Asian Para Games in Jakarta

SPORTS

JAKARTA/SEOUL -- South Korea wrapped up its eight-day campaign at the 3rd Asian Para Games in Jakarta by finishing second in the medal standings Saturday.



South Korea originally aimed to collect 33 gold, 43 silver and 49 bronze medals to take third place at the Asian Para Games in Indonesia, but it overachieved by winning 53 gold, 45 silver and 46 bronze medals.







(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

South Korea was second in the medal table behind China, which took 172 gold, 88 silver and 59 bronze medals. Iran was third with 51 gold, 42 silver and 43 bronze medals.This was the second time that South Korea had a runner-up finish at the Asian Para Games. The country was the second best performer at the previous Asian Para Games in Incheon four years ago.South Korea sent a 307-member delegation, including 202 athletes, to compete in 17 sports at the 3rd Asian Para Games that kicked off last Saturday.Bowling was the biggest gold mine for South Korea as it won 12 gold, seven silver and three bronze medals in the sport. South Korean athletes also earned nine gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals in table tennis.For the first time ever in their para sports history, South and North Korea had a joint parade under a single flag and sent unified teams to an international competition.The athletes from the Koreas marched together behind the unified Korean flag at the opening and closing ceremonies at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta. South Korean wheelchair fencer Kim Seon-mi and North Korean swimmer Sim Sung-hyok were the flag bearers.The two sides formed joint teams in swimming and table tennis and earned historic medals. The unified Korean team won silver in the men's table tennis team competition and took bronze in the men's 400-meter freestyle relay 34P event.The medals won by the unified Korean team are awarded to neither South Korea nor North Korea. Instead, they are given to "Korea" in the medal table.North Korea, making their second Asian Para Games appearance following Incheon 2014, had a 23-member delegation, including seven athletes, in table tennis, swimming and athletics. The North Koreans, however, failed to collect a medal.The next Asian Para Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China, in 2022. (Yonhap)