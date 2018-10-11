Samsung launches Galaxy A9 with rear quad camera

BUSINESS

Samsung CEO Koh Dong-jin introduces the Galaxy A9 in Malaysia on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)

Galaxy A9

Galaxy A9

Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras, packed with new features to capture moments more effectively.The Galaxy A9 debuted at a launch event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, highlighting the first rear quad camera built for a world driven by visual communication.“Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development, we’re introducing next-generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting-edge innovation,” said Samsung smartphone chief Koh Dong-jin. “We’re excited to deliver on this promise and debut world-leading smartphone camera technology with the Galaxy A9.”The Galaxy A9 with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display is packed with Samsung’s best camera innovations, Koh added.The rear quad camera, with four lenses on the back of the smartphone, allows users to get close, with a 2x optical zoom feature for detailed close-up shots even from far away.The 24-megapixel main lens captures clearer and brighter images in both bright and low-light conditions, while the ultrawide lens and the scene optimizer allow users to shoot scenes more like a professional.In addition, the camera’s AI Scene Recognition feature allows users to identify subjects and adjust settings accordingly for the best photo, in an instant.The Galaxy A9 comes with a 3,800-milliampere-hour battery, allowing an all-day performance.The new phone also provides 128 gigabytes of storage and up to 512 gigabytes of expandable memory for storing high-quality images and visual content.It will be released globally starting in November, in unique colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.The A9 also boasts a sleek and ergonomic design that fits in one hand with a curved back made of 3D glass for a luxurious comfortable feel, the company said.Smartphones with five cameras are becoming a major trend in the market.LG Electronics unveiled the V40 ThinQ smartphone with three cameras on the rear and two on the front on Thursday.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)