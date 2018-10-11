Time honors BTS as ‘Next Generation Leaders’

ENTERTAINMENT

(Time)

(Time)

Leaving footsteps all around the word, BTS has been honored by Time magazine as “Next Generation Leaders.”On Thursday, Time shared a lengthy article shedding light on the boy band’s ongoing global success with the headline “How BTS is taking over the world.” It also unveiled its latest cover with BTS.Introducing the seven-piece act as “Next Generation Leaders” and “young trailblazers who are reshaping music,” Time chronicled BTS’ success story, analyzing how the group’s songs, despite being in Korean, connect with fans all around the globe. It also added that BTS’ worldwide success was proof that music does not have to be in English to succeed.On the boy band’s global success, Suga told the magazine, “We started to tell the stories that people wanted to hear and were ready to hear, stories that other people could not or would not tell. We said what other people were feeling -- like pain, anxieties and worries.”Previous honorees named leaders of the next generation by Time include Dua Lipa, John Boyega and Simone Biles.Having recently concluded concerts in London, BTS will be in Europe through Oct. 20 as part of an ongoing world tour. It will hold a dome tour of Japan that includes Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka in November. The group was also named favorite social artists at the 2018 American Music Awards this week.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)