1,900 teachers disciplined for drunk driving over past 4 years

About 1,900 teachers have been disciplined for drunk driving over the past four years, with 16 of them getting fired, education ministry data showed Thursday.



A total of 1,883 teachers have been punished with disciplinary measures for driving drunk between 2014 and June this year, according to the ministry data submitted to Rep. Kim Han-pyo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party for a parliamentary audit of the government.







(Yonhap)

By year, 282 were disciplined in 2014, 246 in 2015, 865 in 2016, 368 last year and 122 through June this year. Of them, 676 were high school teachers, 641 elementary school teachers and 523 middle school teachers.By disciplinary measure, 816 teachers had their salaries reduced, 790 received official reprimands, 248 were suspended and 16 were fired, the data showed."We need to come up with measures to root out drunk driving by teachers to make sure the education profession doesn't lose public trust," Kim said in a statement. (Yonhap)