Petition demanding BTS’ disbandment filed to Blue House

(Big Hit Entertainment)

Capture of Cheong Wa Dae homepage / (Korea Herald)

Over 3,000 Koreans have signed a petition calling for the disbandment of boy band BTS on Cheong Wa Dae’s official online petition platform.The petition posted on Sept. 25 calls for the band’s disbandment on the grounds that the band members are “haughty.”“What have they done to merit military service exemption?” reads the post, expressing discontent over a military service exemption debate sparked by a lawmaker in July.The presidential office is required to issue an official statement for petitions with over 200,000 signatures.In response, fans of the boy band have initiated petitions “against the disbandment of BTS” on the website.By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)