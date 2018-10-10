Oil tank fire suspect freed as arrest warrant request denied

NATIONAL

Police on Wednesday released a construction worker suspected of causing a fire at an oil storage tank, as prosecutors decided not to issue a warrant for his arrest.Goyang Police Station said the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office denied its second request for an arrest warrant, citing a lack of evidence. The 27-year-old suspect, who is a Sri Lankan national, was set free from the police station 48 hours after he was detained without a warrant on Monday afternoon.The suspect is alleged to have caused the fire at an oil storage tank in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday.According to the police, the man flew a sky lantern at a construction site, some 300 meters away from the oil storage facility. The suspect had found the lantern at a tunnel construction site where he worked, police said.Police believe the suspect was aware that oil storage tanks are located near the mountain where he lit and released the lantern during a work break on Sunday morning.The massive blaze, which started Sunday, was completely extinguished about 17 hours later, early Monday.The fire caused damage worth 4.3 billion won ($3.79 million) to Daehan Oil Pipeline Corp., the facility operator. No one was injured.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)