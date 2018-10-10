Man gets suspended sentence for selling fake luxury goods worth W8.5b

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man in his 50s received a suspended jail term for selling 8.5 billion won ($7.5 million) worth of counterfeit clothes bearing the name of the luxury outwear brand Moncler.The Incheon District Court said Wednesday that it had sentenced a man, 52, to 1 1/2 years of imprisonment suspended for three years. The man also received 120 hours of community service and a 900 million won fine.The man was charged with selling more than 16,000 items of clothing with fake Moncler labels, amounting to 8.5 billion won in value. A considerable number of the products had been smuggled from overseas.The verdict read, “Although the accused has committed a severe crime that violates both the rights of the owner of the brand and the consumers, he admitted his misdeed from the start and is clean of any similar convictions.”By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)