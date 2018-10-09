[Graphic News] Samsung 9th most preferred employer among IT majors

WORLD

Samsung Electronics was among the top 10 employers preferred by college students majoring in engineering and information technology, according to a survey.The South Korean tech giant ranked ninth, up one notch from last year, in the 2018 survey on the world’s most attractive employers conducted by human resources researcher Universum.Samsung was included among the top 10 for the third consecutive year.Amazon was in 10th place, while Facebook and Huawei Technologies ranked 23rd and 40th, respectively.