UN panel unveils special report calling for action on climate change

INCHEON -- A UN panel on climate change released a special report Monday calling for urgent action to cut carbon emissions so as to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.



The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change unveiled the "Summary for Policymakers" of the "Special Report on 1.5 degrees" after unanimously adopting it at last week's meeting in Incheon, west of Seoul.







IPCC Chair Lee Hoe-sung of South Korea said during a press briefing Monday that it's not impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, but it would take "unprecedented changes."At the 2015 UN climate change conference in Paris, countries around the world agreed to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change then commissioned the IPCC to come up with a special report on scientific ways to achieve the goal.The report's 33-page summary consists of four chapters.It outlines the current status of global warming and effects and dangers associated with it, while explaining what differences there would be in case of a 2 degree increase as compared with a 1.5 degree rise.The report calls for sweeping changes in various sectors to reduce carbon emissions.The report is expected to be used as a scientific basis for discussions at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties to be held in Poland in December. (Yonhap)