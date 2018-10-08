Benz Korea opens AMG Driving Academy

Benz Korea’s latest program will begin in November by opening the AMG racetrack to a wider audience.
“Participants of the program will not only experience the excitement of driving, but also learn safe driving skills and car racing techniques in an effective manner. Anyone who wishes to participate can register for the program,” Mercedes-Benz Korea said.
|Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Dimitris Psillakis poses at the AMG Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
The driver training programs developed by the AMG headquarters will be taught by AMG-certified instructors at the carmaker’s first AMG branded circuit in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, which launched in late May.
The AMG Driving Academy comprises the following programs: one-day “AMG Performance” course focused on experiencing driving performance, two-day “AMG Advanced” program to learn specialized driving skills and half-day “AMG for Ladies.”
Ten percent of the participation fee will go to the Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee to promote traffic safety for children, it added.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)