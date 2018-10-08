LG Electronics airs BTS video in New York's Times Square

ENTERTAINMENT

LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it aired a special video dedicated to South Korean boy band BTS at Times Square In New York to coincide with the K-pop group's world tour.



The tech giant said it aired the video, which included music clips and messages from fans, for 24 hours over the weekend.







(Yonhap)

BTS wrapped up the American leg of its tour with a historic concert at the Citi Field baseball park on Saturday (US time).The South Korean tech giant also operated a BTS Studio at the venues of the concerts throughout the US, where visitors were allowed to test LG products such as smartphones and speakers and enjoy various BTS-related content."We are happy to communicate with younger consumers through marketing programs linked with the world tour of BTS," LG Electronics said.The company said it will continue to roll out various marketing programs to expand communication with young consumers. (Yonhap)