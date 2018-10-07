Huge oil tank blaze in Goyang releases toxic fumes

A text message warning of toxic fumes was sent to Seoul residents at about 6:30 p.m. The blaze was so large that those who live outside of Goyang, including those who live in Seoul and Gimpo, could see thick, black smoke in the sky during the day.
Experts say many compounds of smoke from fires can be highly toxic, and smoke inhalation can quickly lead to incapacitation and the loss of consciousness.
Authorities believe that the fire started after one of the oil tanks at the facility exploded for reasons yet unknown. At least two explosions may have taken place Sunday, they added, one at 10:56 a.m., and the other around noon.
At about 5 p.m., authorities said the remaining oil inside the tank must be extracted to get the blaze under control, and that the process may take an additional seven hours.
The tank that is believed to have caused the initial fire contained some 4.4 million liters of gasoline, authorities said. The facility is thought to have a total of 14 oil tanks, including the one engulfed in flames.
The oil storage facility is operated by Daehan Oil Pipeline Corp., a private oil pipeline company that provides construction maintenance, repair, operation and training services for oil pipelines. The firm also engages in oil product transportation and storage.
“We are trying our best so that the fire does not spread to other oil tanks at the facility,” said an official from the Gyeonggi Northern Fire and Disaster Headquarters earlier in the day.
Some 300 firefighters, 111 fire trucks and three helicopters were dispatched to the site to extinguish the flames throughout Sunday.
“We heard from Goyang residents that they heard a thundering noise near the oil storage facility,” said the official from the Gyeonggi Northern Fire and Disaster Headquarters.
“We still don’t know what exactly caused the fire. An investigation will be launched once the blaze is fully under control.”
