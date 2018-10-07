Pompeo arrives in South Korea after meeting with Kim Jong-un

NATIONAL

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo arrived in South Korea on Sunday after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a trip aimed at working out details of denuclearization talks and arranging the second summit between Pyongyang and Washington.



The top US diplomat touched down at Osan Air Base at around 5:15 p.m. He is to meet with President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. Moon is expected to be briefed about Pompeo’s meeting with Kim at 7 p.m., Cheong Wa Dae said.



After wrapping up his trip to Pyongyang in the afternoon, Pompeo tweeted a photo of himself walking down a hall alongside Kim and his entourage, and said he would continue to make progress on denuclearization talks.







North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un(left)walks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his trip to Pyongyang Sunday. Yonhap