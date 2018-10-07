Pompeo arrives in South Korea after meeting with Kim Jong-un

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo arrived in South Korea on Sunday after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a trip aimed at working out details of denuclearization talks and arranging the second summit between Pyongyang and Washington.
The top US diplomat touched down at Osan Air Base at around 5:15 p.m. He is to meet with President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. Moon is expected to be briefed about Pompeo’s meeting with Kim at 7 p.m., Cheong Wa Dae said.
After wrapping up his trip to Pyongyang in the afternoon, Pompeo tweeted a photo of himself walking down a hall alongside Kim and his entourage, and said he would continue to make progress on denuclearization talks.
North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un(left)walks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his trip to Pyongyang Sunday. Yonhap
“Had a good trip to #Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim,” Pompeo said, adding that he and Kim pledged to make progress on agreements made at the Singapore summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.
Pompeo came to South Korea as part of his trip to East Asian countries. He visited Japan on Saturday, when he met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, before heading for Pyongyang. He is expected to leave for China on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on his way to Pyongyang, Pompeo said he expressed hopes that the two countries would agree on a “general date and location” for the second summit and enhance mutual trust before achieving each other’s goals.
“Each side has to develop sufficient trust so they can take the actions necessary to get to the end,” Pompeo said. “So we hope to, at least -- I doubt we will get it nailed -- but begin to develop options for both location and timing for when Chairman Kim will meet with the president again.”
Since Trump and Kim agreed at the Singapore summit to work toward “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula and to establish a “new relationship,” Pyongyang and Washington have wrangled over what these terms mean and how to achieve them.
By Yeo Jun-suk(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)