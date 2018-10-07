[Breaking] Oil storage tank in Goyang engulfed in flames

NATIONAL

A large oil storage tank in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, likely exploded Sunday causing the facility to be engulfed in flames, firefighters said.







(Yonhap)

The local fire department said emergency service personnel are on site and trying to put out the flames. The storage tank is part of the oil pipeline system operated by the country."Because the explosion occurred when everyone was off, there are currently no reports of injuries," a source said. He said the tank contained 77 million liters of gasoline. (Yonhap)