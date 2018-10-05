S. Korea, France hold high-level talks on cooperation on denuclearization

NATIONAL

South Korea and France have held a high-level meeting on bilateral cooperation on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry here said Friday.



The third high-level consultation on handling North Korean nuclear programs, held in Paris on Wednesday, was headed by Lee Do-hoon, the foreign ministry's representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and the French foreign ministry's Political Director, Nicolas de Riviere.







Lee Do-hoon (Yonhap)

Lee briefed the French side on the latest developments from the three inter-Korean summit meetings this year, as well as progress made between North Korea and the United States on the nuclear issues. Lee expressed gratitude for the support the French government showed for Seoul's North Korea policy, according to the ministry.The French director welcomed the latest progress between the two Koreas and committed continuing support for Seoul's efforts for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and the building of permanent peace in the region."France hopes to make more contributions to the denuclearization process," the French official was quoted as saying.Both sides also agreed to keep cooperating bilaterally and with the international community for the complete denuclearization, the ministry also noted."The latest meeting cemented cooperation on North Korean nuclear programs with France, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and our key ally, and reaffirmed France's unwavering support for our North Korea policy," the ministry said. (Yonhap)