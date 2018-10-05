Spouses seek ‘Best Divorce,’ end up learning what love is

The Monday-Tuesday series is an adaptation of a popular Japanese drama that made a splash on Fuji TV in 2013. In it, two more or less average couples start divorce proceedings just because they can’t get along.
|Actors Cha Tae-hyun and Bae Doo-na pose for photos at a media event held Friday at Times Square, a shopping center in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. (Yonhap)
“The drama is based on how men and women think differently about dating and marriage. Men and women have differences in their thinking about why marriage is difficult,” producer Yoo Hyun-ki said at a press event held Friday in western Seoul.
“The original production had (a distinctive) voice, and it raised issues in Japanese society. We’re going to follow (the storyline and other details), but a remake has to be different in some ways, being a separate creation,” Yoo said.
“There are differences between Korean and Japanese society. While the original work’s female characters are more timid and passive, (the characters) in our production are more active and know what they want to do,” the producer added.
Starring Bae Doo-na and Cha Tae-hyun as the main couple, the show depicts the pair continuing to live together for practical reasons as they wait for their house to be sold. During this time, they grant each other the freedom to date other people.
“I was worried because this is a remake of a hit drama. I had thought, ‘If we can’t perfectly localize the drama, why should we (try to improve on) a masterpiece?’ But reading (the script) I really liked the lines and somehow thought, I can do this role well,” Bae said.
“I know that some people might feel uncomfortable with the title. But this is a fun, amusing drama in its essence, depicting how four mischievous characters go through a divorce,” she added.
Actor Cha, who is adored by many for his sweet, gentle character, is to play Bae’s husband. From starring in the weekly entertainment series “2 Days & 1 Night” on KBS, he has gained a large fan base.
The “Along with the Gods” star has mainly played kindly, good-natured characters. But this time he will be a cranky husband with a short temper.
“The role is different from my usual roles. But I liked the script and the role, and I really wanted to work with Bae. That accounted for 70 percent of my choice,” he said.
Married in real life, Cha says he can relate to some parts of the drama but can’t understand other aspects because they differ from his reality. In cases like that, the show’s staff members help him get a clearer understanding of the issues.
“Although it deals with the (heavy) subject of divorce, the story is light and fun,” he commented.
The 16-episode drama starring Cha Tae-hyun, Bae Doo-na, Lee El and Son Suk-ku is scheduled to air its premiere episode on Monday at 10 p.m.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)