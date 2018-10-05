Moon taps new environment minister

NATIONAL

Cho Myung-rae. Cheong Wa Dae

President Moon Jae-in on Friday tapped Cho Myung-rae for the post of environment minister. If appointed, Cho would replace Kim Eun-kyung.Cho is currently the chief of the Korea Environment Institute, and chairs an association of chiefs of environmental research organizations. Cho studied urban development and planning in university and graduate school, and taught related subjects at Dankook University.“Cho is a scholar who has (worked) with environmental civic movements for a long time. Working as the head of the Korea Environment Institute, his expertise in policies and leadership have been proven,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.Kim added that the presidential office expects Cho to effectively respond to air pollution, algal bloom in rivers and other environmental issues faced by the country.Cho will be subjected to a parliamentary confirmation hearing, but the National Assembly’s approval is not required for his appointment.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)