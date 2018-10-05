Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Twice to hold 3rd anniversary fan meeting

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Oct 5, 2018 - 11:28
  • Updated : Oct 5, 2018 - 11:28
Twice will celebrate the third anniversary of its debut with an official fan meeting this month.

“The upcoming meet-and-greet event will take place at the outdoor stage at Yonsei University in Seoul on Oct. 28,” said the group’s agency JYP Entertainment on Friday. 


(JYP Entertainment)

Under the theme of “Halloween,” the band is preparing an eye-catching performance for its first outdoor event with fans.

The 150-minute fan meeting titled “Once Halloween” will feature talk sessions, games and surprising performances.

Nine-piece group Twice is currently on its arena tour concert, “Twice 1st Arena Tour 2018 – BDZ,” in Japan.


(JYP Entertainment)

Reigning Japan’s music charts with its first full-length Japanese album, “BDZ,” the group is getting ready for its upcoming concert at World Memorial Hall in Kobe from Oct. 12-14 and at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114