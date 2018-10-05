Twice to hold 3rd anniversary fan meeting

“The upcoming meet-and-greet event will take place at the outdoor stage at Yonsei University in Seoul on Oct. 28,” said the group’s agency JYP Entertainment on Friday.
Under the theme of “Halloween,” the band is preparing an eye-catching performance for its first outdoor event with fans.
The 150-minute fan meeting titled “Once Halloween” will feature talk sessions, games and surprising performances.
Nine-piece group Twice is currently on its arena tour concert, “Twice 1st Arena Tour 2018 – BDZ,” in Japan.
Reigning Japan’s music charts with its first full-length Japanese album, “BDZ,” the group is getting ready for its upcoming concert at World Memorial Hall in Kobe from Oct. 12-14 and at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo.
