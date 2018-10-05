[Weather] Korea on full alert as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches Jeju

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Scattered rainfall fell over parts of South Korea on Friday due to Typhoon Kong-rey, with strong winds and heavy rain expected in most parts of the nation over the weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Agency, the rain began Thursday on Jeju Island, which is expected to receive 100 to 300 millimeters of rain until Saturday, and up to 500 mm in the mountain area.The southern coast and eastern parts of the country including Gangwon Province are expected to receive 300 mm of rain.Strong winds will start from Jeju and the southern coast, and expand to the rest of the country over the weekend.As the downpour is projected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, the weather agency warned residents in Korea to be mindful of safety.Meanwhile, Seoul and Gyeonggi Province are expected to receive 30 to 80 mm of rain.Morning temperatures on the peninsula were somewhat warmer than Thursday. The temperature will rise to 18 to 23 degrees Celsius in the daytime.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)