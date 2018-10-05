710,000 illegal online contents reported in 5 years: data

NATIONAL

More than 710,000 instances of illegal or harmful online content were reported in five years, government data showed Friday.



According to data from the Korea Communications Standards Commission and submitted to the National Assembly, 711,434 complaints were made to the agency about illegal content such as pornography or illegal gambling on portals or social media between 2014 and July of this year.







(Yonhap)

The number decreased from 201,791 in 2016 to 84,872 in 2017 but jumped 67 percent on-year to 143,136 between January and July of this year.More than half of the content was found on the US social media site Tumblr during the cited period, the data showed.Tumblr, which has been providing a Korean-language service since 2013, vowed to self-regulate obscene content on its platform. (Yonhap)