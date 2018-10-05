Samsung Electronics Q3 operating profit jumps 20.4% to record W17.5tr

Samsung Electronics’ operating profit in the third quarter rose 20.44 percent on-year to a record 17.5 trillion won ($15.4 billion), the company said in an earnings guidance report released Friday.
Revenue during the July-September period was estimated to have increased by 4.75 percent on-year to 65 trillion won, according to the South Korean tech giant.
The July-September performance marked the highest quarterly achievement for the company to date. The previous record was 15.6 trillion won set in the first quarter of 2018.
The operating profit to sales ratio came to 26.9 percent, also marking a record high for the company.
Samsung did not release performance and net profit estimate reports for each business division. It plans to disclose detailed earnings later this month.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)
