More weirs to be opened in monitoring four rivers

Hong Jeong-ki, the head of the four major river project inspection team at the Environment Ministry announces plans to open additional weirs built in the four rivers, at the Environment Ministry in Sejong on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Water flows through a weir across the Namhan River in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday, after the weir was opened earlier that day. (Yonhap)

The Environment Ministry said it would open the Ipo Weir of the Han River on Thursday, in a bid to revive the four major rivers that underwent refurbishment under the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration.The Ipo Weir will be opened to release water to a level that does not affect the water supply to nearby farmlands, the Ministry of Environment said. The Ipo Weir is one of 16 weirs constructed during a project involving four major rivers carried out by the Lee administration.There are already nine weirs partly or completely opened as of September. The ministry aims to release the water in five more weirs -- three in Geum River and two in Yeongsan -- by mid-October.First proposed in 2009, the project was carried out to revitalize the country’s four major rivers -- Han, Nakdong, Geum and Yeongsan -- so that they would be better able to withstand floods and droughts.The project faced opposition from environmentalists and the liberal faction, which questioned its effectiveness in the management of floods and droughts, and raised concerns over environmental damage. But the conservative administration went ahead with the project, arguing that it would improve water quality, secure water resources and provide economic benefits to regions surrounding the rivers.Construction began in 2009, and 16 weirs and dams were built on the four rivers in two years. According to the latest audit, conducted by the former President Park Geun-hye, it cost taxpayers some 31 trillion won, more than its initial planned budget of 22 trillion won.The project, however, appeared to worsen water quality and increase algal bloom in the rivers every summer -- to the extent that the phenomenon was often dubbed as “green algae latte.”Amid public concerns over the water quality of the rivers and the reduction in water resources, President Moon Jae-in had ordered an inspection and audit of the project, almost immediately after he was inaugurated on May 10, 2017.The presidential office said at the time that the project had failed to maintain the balance of environmental values and to secure water resources. It also expressed criticized that such a big construction project was conducted in a hasty manner.Since June last year, the Environment Ministry has begun monitoring, opening and closing the weirs and dams to observe environmental changes in 30 areas, including water quality and hydroecology.In a parliamentary interpellation session on Thursday, Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung said she takes responsibility as a minister over the project on the four major rivers.“(The project) was conducted by the former government, but as an incumbent environment minister, I admit the Environment Ministry has not been doing its work properly,” she said.Appointed by the Moon administration in June 2017, Minister Kim has been critical of the project, saying it has interfered with the “original functions” of rivers.On June 29, the Environment Ministry reported the results of its yearlong monitoring, which showed improvement in the water quality. According to ministry data, the level of algal concentration in the Sejong Weir and Gongju Weir -- which were opened to their full extent -- dropped 40 percent, while water in other nearby weirs also cleared.The ministry’s four rivers inspection team will be reformed to center around a water management committee that is expected to be launched next year. Based on data collected in the past years, the new committee will come up with final measures for the weirs and dams, to determine whether they should be abolished or not, the ministry said.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)