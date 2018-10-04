NK disposes of land mine found during JSA disarming work: defense ministry

NATIONAL

A group of soldiers Tuesday engage in land removal mission at the Demilitarized Zone in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. (Joint Press Corps)

North Korea on Thursday disposed of a land mine in the Demilitarized Zone for the first time since it started demining work earlier this week to disarm the Joint Security Area in the buffer zone, Seoul‘s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.North Korea found the land mine on Wednesday during the removal work, which is part of the recent inter-Korean agreement that fleshed out the military part of the April summit accord to transform the DMZ into a “peace zone” and halt all hostile acts against each other.“The North has notified us that it discovered one land mine during its search operations yesterday and will detonate it in the northern part of the JSA,” the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.The 20-day operation in the JSA began on Monday. On the same day, the two Koreas launched a two-month demining operation in the Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, some 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul -- a site that they have designated for a joint project to retrieve war remains from April to October next year. (Yonhap)