1 worker dies, 4 others injured at thermal power plant fire in Yeosu

NATIONAL

YEOUSU, South Jeolla Province -- One worker died and four others were injured in a fire at a thermal power plant in Yeosu on South Korea's southwestern coast on Thursday, the police and fire department said.



The fire started at a coal silo at the plant inside the city's industrial complex, which is run by Korea South-East Power Co., around 11:16 a.m. when the workers were changing a filter for a dust-gathering device.







(Yonhap)

According to police, flames spurted out of the 50-meter-high silo as soon as the workers opened the silo's manhole to confirm there was smoke inside.The fire was extinguished around 12:12 p.m. Police are looking into what caused the fire. (Yonhap)