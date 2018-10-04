G-Dragon tops list of artists with most song copyrights

ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

Among K-pop idols equipped with song-crafting skills, G-Dragon remains firmly atop a list of those with the most copyrights under their name.According to rankings released by the Korea Music Copyright Association on Sept. 30, the Big Bang frontman topped the list for being registered with 172 works, which consists of songs that the artist has either composed, produced or written lyrics.The hitmaker has been mainly in charge of crafting songs for the group’s albums including “We Belong Together, “This Love,” “Lies,” “Crazy Dog,” “Day By Day,” “Bang Bang Bang” and “Flower Road.”He has also composed and produced his own solo works, starting with the release of his first solo album “Heartbreaker” in 2009.G-Dragon has also engaged in creating a plethora of songs for other artists. He worked on iKon’s debut single in 2015, “I Miss You So Bad,” both as a composer and lyricist, and wrote IU’s hit “Palette” as a lyricist last year.G-Dragon was followed by Yong Joon-hyung of Highlight, Ravi of Vixx and Zico of Block B, who have been credited with 150, 122 and 121 works, respectively.RM of BTS, Ilhoon of BTOB, Jung Yong-hwa of CNBLUE, Junho of 2PM and Jonghyun of SHINee also ranked within the top 10 on the list.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)