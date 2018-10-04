‘Goo Ha-ra being blackmailed with revenge porn’

ENTERTAINMENT

(Goo Ha-ra's Instagram)

Singer Goo Ha-ra has reportedly been sent threats of the release of revenge porn from an ex-boyfriend, according to a new bombshell report.Local media outlet Dispatch on Thursday revealed screenshots of Goo’s KakaoTalk conversations with the man, which shows him threatening the singer with a short clip identified as a sex video.The 30-second-long clip with no thumbnail is alleged by Dispatch to be video footage of the two engaged in sexual intercourse, filmed by Goo’s boyfriend.In a recording of a phone conversation obtained by Dispatch between Goo’s former boyfriend and Goo’s acquaintance, he can be heard swearing and emotional when confronted, acknowledging that he sent the clip to Goo.In an email Goo’s ex sent to the media outlet, he wrote, “It’s not disappointing. Contact me. I can’t send you the pictures or the videos right now.”The shocking new revelation, coming amid reports police could press assault charges against the singer over a row that broke out at her flat between the two, is likely to throw the case into disarray, as the singer herself is set to press multiple charges against her ex-boyfriend on assault and intimation.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)