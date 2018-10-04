Korean firms offer aid for quake-hit Indonesia

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korean companies are joining international efforts to support Indonesia, which was hit by a deadly earthquake and tsunami, amid rising concerns over the safety of survivors in the region, firms said Thursday.KT&G Corp., a major tobacco maker, said it will offer 100 million won ($88,700) to Indonesia, becoming the latest South Korean firm to provide emergency relief aid.The sum will be handed over to the Korean Red Cross for the purchase of relief goods and restoration of damaged areas, it said.The Indonesian authorities have asked the international community to offer medical support and necessary materials after a 7.5-magnitude quake hit the country's Sulawesi island last Friday.The disaster killed at least 1,407 people, according to foreign media reports, and the toll is expected to rise."We hope the two countries become partners that share difficulties, beyond the level of economic cooperation through Korean firms' active support," said Kim Oe-hyun, who is in charge of the company's social fund partially contributed to by its employees.On Wednesday, South Korean retail giant Lotte said it will donate 3 billion Indonesian rupiah ($199,000). The business group said details on how the fund will be used will be decided up on consultations with the Indonesian government.South Korea's third-largest conglomerate SK Group has also offered to donate $300,000 in aid to the disaster-hit country. (Yonhap)