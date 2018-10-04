[Weekender] Natural, matte and rose for this fall

LIFE&STYLE

In line with the #MeToo movement in Korea, there have been ongoing efforts among women here to break free of their “social corsets” either consciously or subconsciously.



The metaphorical corset has found its way into modern slang. Korean women call the movement to reject the requirement to wear makeup and dress a certain way “tal-corset,” “tal-co” or “corset-free.”



But not everyone feels the same, and even some of those who reject the obligation might wear occasional makeup. So it still wouldn’t hurt to know what’s new at makeup stores this fall. No woman is obliged to apply beauty products to please others, but they are still at full liberty to powder their faces however they want to, if they want to.



October is the month of orange and autumn foliage -- and a drop in the mercury level. Dry and cold weather affects both the wardrobe and the vanity table.



A plethora of makeup tutorials are available to explain fashion bloggers’ takes on the latest trends, but The Korea Herald took to the other end of the industry to see what the major players thought would be the in-thing for this year’s fall.



The Korea Herald contacted two of the most prominent Korean beauty powerhouses, Amorepacific and LG Household & Health Care for their take.



The verdict: This fall’s makeup key words are natural, matte and rose.







Fall look 2018 (Amorepacific)

(BeauTuber COGUY)