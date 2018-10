NATIONAL

According to the research conducted by Embrain, 82.8 percent of South Koreans believe society is overly reliant on smart devices.The survey was conducted on 1,000 respondents, aged from 19 to 59, in June.More than half of the respondents, or 54.7 percent, claimed they themselves were reliant on their smart devices.Around 72 percent of respondents said they use smartphones in their free time, which marked a slight increase from 61.5 percent posted in 2016.