Photo exhibition to showcase Pyongyang architecture

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Seoul City is set to display pictures of North Korean architecture starting from Thursday.According to the city government, photographs of buildings in the North’s capital city of Pyongyang will be presented at the lobby of City Hall from Thursday. The exhibition is open to the public and will run through Oct. 19.The exhibition will feature more than 40 pictures taken by the Guardian’s architecture and design critic Oliver Wainwright, including high-rise apartments at Kwangbok Street built in 1989 for the 13th World Festival of Youth and Students, and the May Day Stadium, where the third inter-Korean summit took place.By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)