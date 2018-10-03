[From the scene] S. Korea’s ‘Hurt Locker’ mission: Removing landmines in DMZ

NATIONAL

CHEORWON, Gangwon Province -- A group of soldiers who gathered at the entrance of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone in Cherwon began picking up gear for a special mission Tuesday: a grass cutter, metal detector and air pressurizer.



It is Day 2 of the mission to locate land mines buried at Arrow Head Hill in Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province, one of the two major sites where the two Koreas began demining operations to clear the path for excavation of the remains of those killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.



The soldiers’ journey involves traveling through no man’s land at the heart of the Korean Peninsula. Inside the 250-kilometer-long, 4-kilometer-wide DMZ, about 2 million mines are thought to be buried across.



“Safety is of our utmost concern. We are not going to rush anything,” an Army general overseeing the mine removal operation tells a group of reporters at a guard post inside the DMZ. Citing official rules, the general requested anonymity.



“While there is no written record about the massive planting of land mines, we have to be extremely careful. We might come across unexploded bombs or anything else that could harm our service members,” he says.









A group of soldiers Tuesday engage in land removal mission at the Demilitarized Zone in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. Yonhap

An Army general commanding the demining operation briefs reporters about the location of buried mines and the procedure to search for them. Yonhap