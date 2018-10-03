[Photo News] Seoul Olympics marathon re-enacted for 30th anniversary

The Son Kee-chung Peace Marathon started at 8 a.m. from Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, which was used as the main stadium during the Seoul Olympics in 1988. Parts of the roads have been closed for the run from 7 a.m. and will reopen to the public around 1:40 p.m.
The event is made up of one 42.195-kilometer full course, a 10-km course and a 5-km course, re-enacting the run as it was 30 years ago.
Participants of the 10-km marathon can take photos at the 8.9-km stop point, in celebration of the day when South Korean runner Son Kee-chung won the gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics on Aug. 9, becoming the first South Korean athlete to win an Olympic medal.
Photos by Yonhap
Written by Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)