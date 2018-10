[Photo News] Seoul Olympics marathon re-enacted for 30th anniversary

NATIONAL

Thousands of people hit the streets in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.The Son Kee-chung Peace Marathon started at 8 a.m. from Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, which was used as the main stadium during the Seoul Olympics in 1988. Parts of the roads have been closed for the run from 7 a.m. and will reopen to the public around 1:40 p.m.The event is made up of one 42.195-kilometer full course, a 10-km course and a 5-km course, re-enacting the run as it was 30 years ago.Participants of the 10-km marathon can take photos at the 8.9-km stop point, in celebration of the day when South Korean runner Son Kee-chung won the gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics on Aug. 9, becoming the first South Korean athlete to win an Olympic medal.Photos by YonhapWritten by Choi Ji-won ( jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com