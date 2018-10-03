Prime minister underlines peace vision on National Foundation Day

NATIONAL

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon requested the international community's support Wednesday for efforts to bring lasting peace and co-prosperity to the peninsula, as Koreans marked National Foundation Day.



He said the Moon Jae-in administration is "pulling down the planet's last Cold War system" by holding three rounds of summit talks with North Korea this year alone.



He described the initiative as a "bold journey" toward the complete denuclearization of Korea, permanent peace and co-prosperity.







(Yonhap)

"North Korea has also committed itself to abandoning nuclear weapons and pursuing peace and prosperity, rather than enduring isolation and destitution, armed with nuclear weapons," he said in a speech.He was addressing an official ceremony to commemorate the anniversary, called Gaecheonjeol in Korean, at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.He appealed to the world to help the two Koreas succeed in the process.Lee reaffirmed the Moon administration's top priority of creating a "fair, righteous and inclusive" society in which not a single citizen faces discrimination. (Yonhap)