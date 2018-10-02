Korean Air introduces useful mileage tip

BUSINESS

(Korean Air)

South Korea’s leading air carrier Korean Air has introduced ways to efficiently use its mileage system, Korean Air SkyPass.According to Korean Air, miles earned on the air carrier or partner airlines after July 1, 2008 are valid for 10 years from the date of the travel and can be used until Dec. 31 on the 10th year.The period is relatively longer than other airlines, such as Singapore Airlines, where mileage usually expires in three years. For American Airlines, United Airlines and Air Canada, miles that have not been used within 12 to 18 months are due to expire.One of the most efficient ways to spend mileage is to purchase flight tickets.For an economy seat from Incheon to Paris, one can purchase a flight ticket by using between 70,000 and 105,000 mileage points. For a business seat, it costs 125,000 to 185,000 mileage points.To better provide ticket reservation service, Korean Air also runs an up-to-date seat reservation service on its website, which allows users to view the reservation status of their flights over 361 days.One can also create a SkyPass Family Plan and add family members including your spouse, children, parents, siblings, parents-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandparents and grandchildren to share mileage points. Family registration for SkyPass requires official proof documents and an online form.