Police seek arrest warrant for Orion vice chief on embezzlement charges

NATIONAL

Police said Tuesday they requested a court warrant to arrest the vice chairwoman of South Korean confectionery maker Orion Group on embezzlement charges.



Lee Hwa-kyung is alleged to have spent about 20 billion won ($18 million) of company funds on building a private mansion on the outskirts of Seoul between 2008 and 2014.







(Yonhap)

Police had initially investigated her husband and Orion Group Chairman Tam Chul-gon over the allegations. But they later obtained testimony that pointed to Lee, not Tam, as the person who oversaw the construction.Orion has denied the allegations and insisted the house is a company training facility and has never been used for private purposes. (Yonhap)