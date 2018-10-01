Parliament fails to confirm Moon's pick for education minister

NATIONAL

Rep. Yoo Eun-hae of the ruling Democratic Party

The National Assembly failed Monday to adopt a confirmation hearing report on President Moon Jae-in's pick for the position of education minister amid the main opposition party's objection over her alleged ethical lapses.Despite the lack of parliamentary blessing, Moon is expected to go ahead with the appointment of Rep. Yoo Eun-hae of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) as education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) boycotted a committee meeting to review the result of her confirmation hearing held last month.The LKP has opposed her nomination, claiming that she is deemed unfit due to a series of ethical lapses, including false registration of home address to get her daughter admitted to a better elementary school.Last week, President Moon asked the parliamentary committee on education to send the report by Monday after the panel failed to adopt one due to the LKP's rejection.Regardless of whether such a report is adopted, the president can go ahead with the appointment, though it could be a political burden. (Yonhap)