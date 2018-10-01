Man allegedly attempted murder over go game

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police requested an arrest warrant Monday for a man who allegedly attempted murder at a go club.He is accused of attacking a man with a weapon at a go club in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.It was reported that the two men were engaged in a heated argument on Sept. 26 after the victim “kibitzed” the accused during a game of go.Seeking revenge, the accused reportedly went to the go club on Sept. 29 with a weapon, and hit the victim’s head and legs. The victim tried to defend himself with a chair while other club members attempted to stop the violent act.Upon receiving a report, police immediately arrested the man who tried to run away from the club.The two had reportedly been in frequent arguments over the games.The victim is currently hospitalized with no serious health threats.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)