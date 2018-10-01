KT&G to open heat-not-burn cigarette Lil flagship store

BUSINESS

KT&G’s Lil Minimalium flagship store is dedicated to its heat-not-burn e-cigarette Lil. (KT&G)

South Korea’s leading cigarette maker KT&G said Monday it will open Lil Minimalium on Wednesday, a flagship store dedicated to its heat-not-burn cigarette Lil.Located near subway Line No. 9 Sinnonhyeon Station in the bustling Gangnam district, the store will operate as a place for customers to not only experience and purchase the device, but also to try different accessories for Lil such as cases and pouches, KT&G said.Special edition products such as the Lil mini and crystal edition in collaboration with Swarovski will be on sale at the flagship store. Repair services for Lil devices will also be available, it added.The company said it will open more flagship stores around the country, including one in Songdo, Incheon, and another in Dongdaemun, Seoul.Since its launch in November last year, over 850,000 Lil devices had been sold as of September, according to KT&G.