Korea to become GCF's board member

NATIONAL

South Korea will almost certainly secure a board seat for a United Nations climate fund aimed at helping poor nations fight global warming, Seoul's finance ministry said Monday.



South Korea is on the nomination list for the three members and three alternate members from the Asia-Pacific States for the board of the Green Climate Fund, the ministry said.







It would be the first time that South Korea will have a seat at the board in the South Korea-based GCF. The Fund is governed by a 24-member board that represents developed and developing countries equally. Each board member has an alternate member.South Korea served as an alternate member for the first term of the GCF's board from 2013 to 2015.Launched in late 2010, the GCF aims to channel money from industrialized nations to developing countries to help them tackle climate change-related problems. (Yonhap)