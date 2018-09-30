S. Korea to provide $1m in aid to quake-stricken Indonesia

NATIONAL

(AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea will provide $1 million in humanitarian assistance to Indonesia where a massive earthquake and tsunami have killed hundreds of people, the foreign ministry said Sunday.The assistance may be used to help meet the immediate needs of people affected by the disasters and support recovery works, the ministry said.Seoul is also considering the dispatch of South Korean relief workers to Indonesia, it said. "In consideration of the possibility that the scale of the damage could expand further, (South Korea) plans to review possible dispatch of our team of overseas relief workers through consultation among government agencies and with the Indonesian government," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The twin disasters swept through Indonesia's Sulawesi region on Friday, with officials saying the death toll has reached some 830 so far. (Yonhap)