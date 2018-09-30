Wanna One’s agency apologizes for manager’s violent act toward fan

|(Twitter)
The incident took place Friday when Wanna One members were on their way to “KCON 2018 Thailand.”
A video of the group’s departure from an airport in Thailand captured a manager of Wanna One swearing and pushing a fan with excessive force.
The video went viral and drew criticism. “The man pushing fans in the video is a manager of Wanna One, and we deeply apologize for his overreaction,” said Swing Entertainment in a statement on Twitter, adding that the manager would face disciplinary action.
