Wanna One’s agency apologizes for manager’s violent act toward fan

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Sept 30, 2018 - 17:15
  • Updated : Sept 30, 2018 - 17:15
Swing Entertainment has issued a formal apology for Wanna One’s manager, whose violent act toward a fan has sparked off a storm of criticism. 


(Twitter)

The incident took place Friday when Wanna One members were on their way to “KCON 2018 Thailand.”

A video of the group’s departure from an airport in Thailand captured a manager of Wanna One swearing and pushing a fan with excessive force. 

(Twitter)


The video went viral and drew criticism. “The man pushing fans in the video is a manager of Wanna One, and we deeply apologize for his overreaction,” said Swing Entertainment in a statement on Twitter, adding that the manager would face disciplinary action.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


