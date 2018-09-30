Wanna One’s agency apologizes for manager’s violent act toward fan

ENTERTAINMENT

Swing Entertainment has issued a formal apology for Wanna One’s manager, whose violent act toward a fan has sparked off a storm of criticism.The incident took place Friday when Wanna One members were on their way to “KCON 2018 Thailand.”A video of the group’s departure from an airport in Thailand captured a manager of Wanna One swearing and pushing a fan with excessive force.The video went viral and drew criticism. “The man pushing fans in the video is a manager of Wanna One, and we deeply apologize for his overreaction,” said Swing Entertainment in a statement on Twitter, adding that the manager would face disciplinary action.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)