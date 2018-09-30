NCT 127 to perform at Disney special on ABC

ENTERTAINMENT

NCT 127 (S.M. Entertainment)

K-pop group NCT 127 will put up a musical performance at an upcoming American TV event celebrating Disney’s most iconic figure -- Mickey Mouse.The two-hour “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” will air on Nov. 4 (EST) with appearances by stars from Disney movies and TV such as Kristen Bell, Sofia Carson and Tony Hale.NCT 127 will be featured in the musical performance, along with Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., Zac Brown and Meghan Trainor.According to the boy band’s label S.M. Entertainment, the 10-piece group will visit the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Oct. 6 to record the performance of its new song “Regular” for the show.The song is the lead track off NCT 127’s first studio album, “NCT #127 Regular-Irregular,” set for online release locally on Oct. 12The group is a subunit of NCT, and originally debuted as a seven-piece act in 2016 with the EP “NCT #127.” It has been seeking to expand its popularity in the US, and is scheduled to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” next month.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)