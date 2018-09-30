Man fined W1m for harassing woman with text messages

NATIONAL

(123RF)

The Busan District Court has slapped a fine of 1 million won ($900) on a college student for harassing a woman with more than 100 text messages in a week.The 23-year-old man came across the victim on social media in August 2017. He sent her a message that said she was his “ideal type” and that he wanted to get to know her better.The 27-year-old victim responded that she was reluctant to be in a relationship, but suggested they keep in touch.The two exchanged phone numbers and ended up meeting in person the next day. The woman left shortly after for another engagement.She then began to receive messages from the man day and night, ranging from accusations about her personality to demands to meet again.According to Korean media reports, some of the texts read, “You made me feel bad,” “You’re rude,” “You shocked me,” “Meet me in person and explain why (you left).”She received 103 messages in total in a week.The victim blocked the man’s phone number, but remained fearful of the man. She eventually reported the case to the police.Those who repeatedly send texts, audio files, images or videos that may invoke terror in another person are punishable by a maximum of one year in prison or fined up to 10 million won, according to the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)