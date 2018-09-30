80% of Koreans concerned about heavy dependency on smart devices

NATIONAL

Around eight out of 10 South Koreans believe that people are becoming excessively dependent on smartphones and tablet PCs in their everyday lives, a market researcher's survey showed Sunday.



According to the research conducted by Embrain, 82.8 percent of South Koreans believed society is overly reliant on smart devices.



The survey was conducted on 1,000 respondents aged from 19 to 59 in June.







(Yonhap)

All age groups shared the consensus, with 84 percent of respondents in their 20s expressing worries about dependency.Corresponding numbers for those in their 30s, 40s and 50s came to 82.4 percent, 81.6 percent and 80.8 percent, respectively.More than half of the respondents, or 54.7 percent, claimed that they themselves were reliant on smart devices.Around 72 percent of the respondents said they mostly use smartphones during their free time, which marked a slight increase from 61.5 percent posted in 2016.Using mobile messengers was the most popular activity on smart devices at 69.7 percent, followed by watching news and shopping at 54.1 percent and 48.6 percent, each. Respondents were allowed to choose multiple answers.Half of the respondents said they often have an to urge break away from smart devices, with 66.8 percent expressing interest in participating in activities that can help them to ease their dependency. (Yonhap)