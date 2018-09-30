[Newsmaker] Number of jobless highest since 1999

BUSINESS

The number of jobless people last month reached its highest level since 1999, while the government’s unemployment allowance payments also hit a record high, government data showed Sunday.



According to data compiled by the Korea Employment Information Service, the monthly average number of South Koreans without a job -- referring to those who have been out of job for four weeks or longer -- stood at 1.13 million as of end-August this year, up 45,000 from a year earlier and marking the highest figure since June 1999 when the given statistics began.



The accumulated amount of government unemployment allowance paid in January-August tentatively totaled 4.5 trillion ($4 billion), up 901.7 billion won, or 25 percent, from the same period last year, hitting a record high since the government started collecting the data in 2010.



Should the current trend continue, the annual total is estimated at 6.8 trillion won by year-end, up 7.1 percent from last year’s total of 5.2 trillion won, according to the KEIS.







(Yonhap)